C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Return Succeeded, What About The Return Of These Two?
The return of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles last off-season after a year away in Detroit was a smashing success. Unlike Gardner-Johnson, who sparked the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX title, the Eagles are bringing back two players who began their careers in Philadelphia as late-round picks – Patrick Johnson and Matt Pryor.
Big things were expected of Garnder-Johnson, who was drafted originally by the New Orleans Saints, and he delivered. The same impact isn’t expected from either Johnson or Pryor, but they could bring something unexpected.
Pryor was taken in the 2018 sixth round, one of the best drafts engineered by general manager Howie Roseman, with four of the five players taken that year making it to a pair of Super Bowls with Philly and winning one last year.
Pryor wasn’t around for either of them. The versatile offensive lineman was traded to the Colts in August of 2021 as the Eagles reduced their roster to 53 players. He and a seventh-round pick were moved to Indianapolis for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
He made 14 starts in Indianapolis, mostly at left tackle before moving on to the 49ers, who used him for just 42 offensive snaps in 2023, but he started 15 games with a career-high 1,006 offensive snaps for the Bears last season.
Now 30, Pryor could be in position to win the right guard opening left by Mekhi Becton or work his way into being one of the top backups at guard and/or tackle.
"We're obviously familiar with him, having drafted him in 2018,” general manager Howie Roseman told reporters at the owner’s meetings. “We know what Matt can do; he is versatile and knows what Jeff Stoutland (run game coordinator/offensive line coach) wants. Good to have him back here.”
As for Johnson, he looked poised for a role last summer after making a strip-sack fumble in a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens that allowed Jake Elliott to make a game-winning field goal as time expired. The game didn’t count, nor did the play, but those in Baltimore to see it thought maybe he could find a role in recently-hired Vic Fangio’s defense.
Then the Eagles lost him to the New York Giants when they got caught in a roster crunch on the same day of their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16. They released Johnson because they needed a roster spot for backup center Nick Gates. The Giants pounced, though New York used him primarily on special teams, just as the Eagles had.
Having just turned 27, who’s to say that Johnson won’t find some sort of role as an outside linebacker with the Eagles seemingly holding open auditions to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham?
They added Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche in free agency and more depth will come at some point in the draft. Johnson, though, could be one to watch once training camp arrives.
“Bringing Patrick back is something we are really happy about – it's interesting that he comes back and he's the oldest guy in that (edge) room,” said Roseman. “We've always been impressed with Pat as a player and as a person and he can not only bring some leadership, but he can make his mark on special teams and, as we saw in the preseason last year, on defense he was outstanding.
“He made the 53-man roster, and then we had to let him go, and the Giants picked him up, and we missed that role – he can play the edge, he can move inside if you're in a jam, and really be a core member of special teams.”
