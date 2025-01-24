Cardinals Could Have Shot At Polarizing Ex-Eagles Star
For the vast majority of the National Football League, the offseason is here.
Most teams have already been knocked out of the playoffs or never made it there to begin with. There are just four teams left including the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills.
One of these four teams will end up winning the Super Bowl and the other three will have their seasons end in disappointment. Once the playoffs end, then the offseason really will be here for every team. The NFL Draft will come up quickly and teams will have to focus on that for a while. Before that, though, free agency will be here.
The NFL Draft will take place in April and free agency will begin in March. One former member of the Eagles is going to be interesting to follow throughout the offseason. Philadelphia traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. The deal was great for the Eagles because they got draft compensation and didn't have to deal with the headache that was Reddick's holdout from the Jets.
He was looking for a new deal and only appeared in 10 games in 2024. He had just one sack and clearly wasn't the same as the year prior. Reddick still will be an interesting player to watch in free agency because will a team bank on him returning to his 2023 form or will the 2024 campaign be more of the same?
It seems much more likely that he will return to form in 2025. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of the top 15 defensive players heading to free agency with a top landing spot. He had the Arizona Cardinals for Reddick.
"Best Landing spot: Arizona Cardinals," Cameron said. "Overall Free-Agent Rank: 12. Reddick’s holdout in New York during the first half of 2024 casts a shadow over an otherwise stellar track record as he enters free agency. Despite not playing until Week 8, Reddick still managed to showcase his talent, with his 34 sacks over the past three seasons ranking among the NFL’s top 10."
This does seem to be a good fit as Reddick began his NFL career in Arizona. Could the two sides reunite?
