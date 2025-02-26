Chargers Called 'Perfect' Option For Eagles Super Bowl Game-Changer
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately won't get to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX championship for very long before the roster starts to look different.
Free agency is going to begin in roughly two weeks and that isn't ideal for Philadelphia. Last year, the Eagles were able to strike gold. Now, the Eagles could lose important pieces with big price tags. Josh Sweat has been someone already talked about a lot.
He had a one-year, $10 million deal for the 2024 season. Sweat bounced back and had eight sacks in the regular season after tallying 6.5 sacks in 2023. By this point, you likely know that he also was one of the biggest reasons why the Eagles' defense was able to dominate against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Sweat had 2.5 sacks and six total tackles in the Eagles' second Super Bowl win in team history. It was a dominant performance from Sweat and he's one of the best pending free agents right now. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport made a list of "perfect" free agent fits for each team and linked Sweat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Los Angeles Chargers: Edge Josh Sweat," Davenport said. "It's going to an interesting offseason for the Chargers. Fresh off a postseason appearance, they have over $70 million in cap space. L.A. also has needs on both sides of the ball, though, so signing multiple mid-range free agents makes more sense than throwing a wad at just one player.
"However, should Khalil Mack move on in free agency, the edge could quickly become a priority, especially if Joey Bosa is a cap casualty. Sweat showed how dominant he can be with 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LIX, and the 27-year-old has been equal parts durable and consistent for the Philadelphia Eagles the past five years."
Los Angeles is trending in the right direction and won 11 games in 2024 after just five wins in 2023. The Chargers could be one of the better teams in the AFC once again in 2025 and adding a player of Sweat's caliber obviously could help.
