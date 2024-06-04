Chargers Superstar Could Be Traded; Should Eagles Attempt To Make Deal?
How will the Philadelphia Eagles handle the rest of the offseason?
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and has responded by making a flurry of moves already this offseason. The Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball but still have been linked to multiple defensive ends with Fletcher Cox announcing his retirement.
There are multiple players available in free agency who could help but a trade also could make sense. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport compiled a list of the most likely trade options from each National Football League franchise and floated Joey Bosa as the Los Angeles Chargers' most likely trade chip.
"The problem is, edge-rusher is one of the few position groups where the Chargers don't have a deficiency," Davenport said. "This team is nowhere near a Super Bowl contender. Bosa has already been mentioned in trade rumors, and both he and Khalil Mack restructured their contracts in the offseason to help LA's then-dismal cap situation.
"The Chargers have a replacement on the edge waiting in Tuli Tuipulotu. Frankly, whether it's Bosa or Khalil Mack (who posted a career-high 17 sacks in his age-32 season in 2023), the Bolts should get the best return they can for one of their star pass-rushers and look toward the future.
It sounds like Bosa could end up being moved and he could make some sense for the Eagles. He only appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons due to injuries but he was a Pro Bowler in four of the five seasons before that.
Bosa had 6 1/2 sacks in just nine games last season so he clearly still has a lot left in the tank. If he's healthy, he could give the Eagles the boost they need if Los Angeles actually wants to deal Bosa.
