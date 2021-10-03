Chiefs Score Three TDs on Three First-Half Possessions to Take Halftime Lead

The Eagles offense tried to keep pace but settling for a field goal hurt their chances and they trailed 21-13 at the break

PHILADELPHIA – Less than a week after not looking ready for primetime, the Eagles went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the AFC.

Fans at Lincoln Financial Field didn’t quite view it that way, however, and showered the home team with boos as they left the field trailing 21-13 at halftime.

Much of the anger stemmed from the Eagles having a second touchdown catch from Dallas Goedert called back when Andre Dillard was called for illegally being downfield. The touchdown would have come with about four minutes to go in the second quarter and would have given the Eagles a 17-14 lead assuming Jake Elliott would have made the PAT.

On the same play Dillard got caught downfield, however, Kansas City was called for a face mask that set Philadelphia up with a first-and-goal at the 3.

On the first play, QB Jalen Hurts, who completed the first half 18-for0-24 for 217 yards and a touchdown to Goedert, rolled right. He had Greg Ward open, but Hurts didn’t appear to set his feet and threw a difficult catch for Ward to make. Still, Ward should have made it.

On second down, Miles Sanders lost four yards on a run.

On third down, Hurts appeared to throw the ball in the direction of Quez Watkins, but Watkins was already well over the backline.

So, the Eagles settled for a 25-yard Jake Elliott field goal to close to within 14-13 with 3:35.

That’s when the boos began.

The Chiefs marched down the field for their third touchdown of the first half to take the 21-13 lead. Kansas City gets the ball to start the second half, and if the Eagled can’t figure out how to stop them – KC scored TDs on all three first-half possessions – they could be in a 28-13 hole.

The Eagles tried to run the ball with Sanders, but the running back who had two carries in the 41-21 loss to Dallas last week had just seven yards on five runs.

Kenny Gainwell was a dangerous weapon, however, running once for 11 yards while catching four passes for 42 yards, including a 12-yard catch on fourth-and-two at the 20 that led to a 3-yard TD by Hurts to Goedert to give Philly a 10-7 lead with 1:57 to go in the opening quarter.

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith had five catches for 84 yards.

KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 13-for-16 for 144 yards and three touchdown passes.

The Eagles had 158 net yards in the first quarter, their highest total in the opening 15 minutes since they put 168 against the New York Giants on Jan. 3, 2016.

It was a somewhat surprising total considering the Eagles found themselves without right tackle Lane Johnson shortly before kickoff when he was ruled out due to a personal matter.

