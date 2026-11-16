Howie Roseman's Miami Visit Is Creating Eagles Buzz It Might Not Deserve

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s Miami-Duke visit created the expected noise. The calendar, family context and the broader quarterback picture for the Eagles make it more routine than it looked.

The video clip went viral pretty quickly: Philadelphia’s general manager on the field before Miami hosted Duke, briefly greeting Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah.

"Bring him to Philly!"



Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman a little pregame love for Canes QB Darian Mensah@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/QkhiiNuepN — Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) November 14, 2026

For a team that has struggled, sits with Jalen Hurts sidelined for the season by blood clots and is projected to hold significant 2027 draft capital (including a potential top-five pick and another later in the round, any Roseman-QB interaction was going to generate some “bring him to Philly” reactions.

Howie Roseman's Miami visit is being overhyped

The timing amplified it, but the context points more to business as usual. The Eagles are on their bye week, the trade deadline has passed, and Roseman has more time than he typically has in mid-November.

More significantly, Roseman’s oldest son, Jake, attends Duke and works with the Blue Devils’ football program. That family visit is the far more likely reason why the Miami-Duke game made logistical sense during the bye.

Mensah himself was the starting QB at Duke in 2025 before transferring to Miami (a move that involved an NIL dispute that was later settled). Roseman was hardly the only NFL representative in the building for a high-profile ACC game—scouts from several other teams were present—but the personal tie to Duke and the time Roseman has with the Eagles off this week are the clearest reasons he was there in person.

Personal reasons—not QB prospect Darian Mensah—were likely the main reason why Eagles GM Howie Roseman visited Miami. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of that means Mensah falls outside the Eagles’ evaluation of quarterbacks when the position could top Roseman's wanted list next April. He is a productive quarterback who has put up elite numbers at Miami after earlier stops at Tulane and Duke. He will be on the board for teams that need a signal-caller in the first round. The same is true of other names that most personnel evaluators currently place ahead of Mensah.

Potential targets

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker continues to draw the strongest “upside” comments. The former walk-on has the physical tools, production, and arm talent that keep him at or near the top of many 2027 quarterback rankings. Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr is viewed as the most advanced processor of the group, according to multiple personnel evaluators who spoke to Eagles On SI.

Carr is accurate, comfortable with pre-snap manipulation, and further along in the mental side of the position than most of his peers. Texas’s Arch Manning still carries the pedigree and the traits that made him a high-profile prospect, even as his tape this season has been more uneven than some of the others.

Roseman’s job is to uncover as much information as possible with all those possibilities.

A pregame conversation with Mensah, against the backdrop of a son at Duke, does not lock the Eagles into (or out of) any particular quarterback plan.

It is one hardly-significant data point in a process that will also include Mestemaker’s high-ceiling flashes, Carr’s processing, and Manning’s pedigree.

With Hurts’s recovery timeline unclear and the Eagles' roster in flux, that evaluation work on Mensah and others who participated in the Hurricanes-Blue Devils matchup is simply part of the job—no more dramatic, and no less necessary, despite the way it might have looked to the uninitiated on a bye-week Saturday in South Florida.

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