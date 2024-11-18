Chiefs Starter Predicted To Dump KC For Projected $74M Deal With Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be a great landing spot for prospective free agents this upcoming offseason.
Philadelphia is 8-2 and has won six straight games. The Eagles are looking like one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC and could end up doing something special this year. Philadelphia is firing on all cylinders and likely will look to add even more talent to the organization this upcoming offseason.
Bleacher Report's scouting department called offensive line depth a weakness for the Eagles and predicted that Philadelphia will end up signing Kansas City Chiefs starter Trey Smith after the season.
"2025 Free Agency: (Guard) Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs," Bleacher Report said. "Left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) returned to the lineup on Thursday, meaning Philly's offensive line is in good shape for now. Depth is always important, though, and the Eagles could be in the guard market in the spring.
"Mekhi Becton is scheduled to be a free agent. The Eagles may simply keep Becton, who has been a pleasant surprise since converting from tackle to guard. If they don't, Chiefs guard Trey Smith should be at the top of the wish list. He's a Pro Bowl-caliber right guard who will turn just 26 in June."
Smith has been with the Chiefs for the last four seasons and has been a steady offensive lineman for them. He's projected to get a $74 million deal this upcoming offseason. Could that be from Philadelphia?
More NFL: Could Eagles Target 49ers' $71 Million Superstar After Season?