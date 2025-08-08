Concerns Melt Away For Two Key Eagles In Preseason Opener
PHILADELPHIA – Any concerns about Tyler Steen seemed to melt away on a humid South Philly evening at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. Throw Johnny Wilson into that melty box of chocolates from which you never know what you’re going to get from either player, but they each showed up in a big way in a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steen was the only member of the starting offensive line who played, and he was cool with that.
“Whenever you have the opportunity to play you wanna go out there and get dirty and put stuff on tape,” he said. “That was my goal was to go out there and play hard.”
On the 38-yard run by Will Shipley on the third offensive snap of the game, which was the Eagles’ longest play of the night, Steen made a devastating block on the move to help pave the way.
“Steen had a huge block, coming off on the ’backer, No. 55 (Bengals starter Logan Wilson), and just opened it up for a Mack truck, so I was able to get through there,” said Shipley.
It’s obvious that the third-year offensive lineman is playing with more confidence, which is born out of being healthy, something he wasn’t last summer when he lost the starting job to Mekhi Becton, and playing 316 snaps a season ago after getting just 71 as a rookie.
“Tyler’s obviously been in there with the ones and he's doing a really good job,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “I thought Tyler had a really good offseason the way he worked. I get reports, I talk to the strength staff every single day, and Tyler Steen seemed to come back every single time of how good he was doing in the weight room with his strength, with his agility, all those things. So, pleased with where he is right now and I look forward to continuing (seeing) him grow.”
Wilson played well, especially in the first half when he won a pair of 50-50 balls by using his 6-6 frame. He ended the first two quarters with three catches for 73 yards.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to make plays like that,” he said. “It felt good.”
He was targeted another three times, but didn’t catch them, including one on a fade from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the end zone that appeared to be just a little too high for even him to latch onto.
“I never put anything on the quarterback,” he said. “When the ball is in the air, I wanna go get it. If the play’s not made it’s on me.”
Added Tanner McKee, who connected with him on all three first-half throws: “Johnny's the man. He's a big body and so he saved that first pass. That first go ball was underthrown a little bit and he was able to climb the stairs and make a great play. So, I think he's one of those big guys that knows how to use his body, which is great to see. And obviously I think he's a good player and can use the size.”
More NFL: Eagles Rookie Introduces Himself With Impressive Debut