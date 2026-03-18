Eagles Add More Ammunition To QB Room With Andy Dalton

PHILADELPHIA — At some point, you might want to start believing that the Eagles really do value the quarterback position more than most.

There aren’t many teams in the NFL that would acquire a quarterback with 169 NFL starts and three Pro Bowl bids to be the QB3.

However, that’s where things will start with veteran Andy Dalton, 38, who was acquired from Carolina on Wednesday for a 2027 seventh-round draft choice, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI.

The Panthers, ironically enough, recently signed former Eagles backup Kenny Pickett to be the understudy to Bryce Young.

In recent seasons, Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman traded for Gardner Minshew despite having Joe Flacco as a backup to Jalen Hurts, dealt for Pickett despite having Tanner McKee, and last season brought in San Howell to be the backup to the backup.

This time it’s Dalton, who will arrive in Philadelphia as QB3 behind Hurts and McKee despite the natural presumption of the other shoe dropping in the form of a trade for the well-regarded McKee, who is in the final year of his rookie contract as a sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023.

Backup To The Backup

Eagles QB Tanner McKee at Eagles training camp on July 29, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

While the deal for Dalton gives Roseman more flexibility in case someone wants to knock his socks off with an offer for McKee (think a second-round pick), the goal of the trade was to strengthen the QB room under first-year position coach Parks Frazier.

Frazier also has a history with Dalton dating back to 2023 when the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach was the Panthers’ passing game coordinator.

McKee has drawn interest around the league dating back to last offseason, but the Eagles have been reluctant to trade him. As long as he remains in Philadelphia, he will likely remain the QB2.

However, the shelf life with McKee is likely ending after the season, so the debate will be to get something for him, although that can also be accomplished on the compensatory market if McKee generates the kind of contract most believe he will as a free agent in March of 2027.

Dalton, a 15-year veteran known as the "Red Rifle," has thrown for 39,793 yards in his career with 254 touchdowns and 151 interceptions. However, he finished 1-6 in seven starts during his three seasons with Carolina.