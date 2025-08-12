Confidence Is A Big Difference For Cornerbacks' Sizzling Summer In Eagles Camp
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio has been asked a dozen questions or so each about Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson throughout training camp, and now that Jakorian Bennett is here, questions about the third-year cornerback, who got some reps with the first team on Sunday night, will start, too.
There hasn’t been much asked to the Eagles defensive coordinator about Quinyon Mitchell, though. It’s probably because everything we’ve seen from Mitchell so far in camp hasn’t needed any explanation. Last year’s first-round pick has been stellar.
In the open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, about 50,000 fans saw it, too, when DeVonta Smith had trouble getting open against him. Smith can get open against anyone in the league. Mitchell has been his greatest adversary.
So, while the focus remains on the second cornerback position and who will earn the starting job, the No. 1 corner simply goes about his business – quietly and supremely confidently. Smith believes Mitchell is among the elite cornerbacks in the game.
“He’s definitely amongst those guys,” said the elite receiver. “I would say just his overall understanding. Reading the splits, knowing what guys are going to do. Knowing certain coverages and things like that. Knowing how to bait a quarterback. I think he’s taking a big leap in his overall understanding of the game.”
Jalen Hurts, who has to throw into tight windows when Mitchell is in coverage, even felt the need to ask Mitchell what he thinks his biggest jump has been from his rookie season, when he was a finalist for rookie of the year, to his second season.
“He said, ‘Confidence,’” said the quarterback. “I just want to see that continue to develop and see that continue to grow. He’s been very sticky in coverage. He’s been challenging all of those guys on the offensive side from a 1-on-1 standpoint. It’s been good. It’s been competitive. We’ve been getting better from it.
“I’m his biggest fan because there’s something about that on the other side of the ball when you see guys taking those strides and growing, competing and knowing they’re going against the best of the best every day. I know he’s continuing to take those steps and that’s what he’s showing daily.”
His confidence has translated into how he is expressing himself on and off the field.
“The first thing is a little bit more vocal,” said safety Reed Blankenship. “I know coming in last year, he was a silent guy. I know Cooper (DeJean) called him a silent assassin, but this year, I don't know, you can just tell he's settling into himself and playing at a higher level than it was last year, and it's crazy to think that he's only a second year guy and for him to have that success, especially as a rookie, man, just gives him the confidence and you need confidence to play this game, especially at corner.”
Mitchell’s understanding of the NFL has increased, too, especially when it comes to knowing what receivers are trying to do to him and what formations they are employing. It’s something Blankenship said Darius Slay helped him with when they played together last year.
“We talk all the time, like, what did you see right here?’” said the safety. “So, kind of what I do with Slay, you know, when Slay was here, and I know Slay had a huge part in his (development) in his training with them, too. So, he learned from the best. I would say that. I'm very excited to watch Q.”
