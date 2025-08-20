John Metchie Sends First Message To Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles have a new wide receiver in town in John Metchie III.
Philadelphia swung a deal with the Houston Texans and sent tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick to Houston and brought Metchie and a sixth-round pick back to Philadelphia. The draft picks cancelled out the picks swapped in the deal between the two teams earlier in the offseason between the Eagles and the Texans centered around CJ Gardner-Johnson and Kenyon Green.
Metchie now will try to give the Eagle' offense a little more firepower and he spoke to the media for the first time as a member of Philadelphia on Tuesday.
"It just feels like home," Metchie said. "The locker room just feels like home...It was good. It was a big learning process. I mean, kind of two things are happening. One, it’s a mental learning process. You have to learn a new offense and just a new scheme, really the words. And then second, it’s just football. When you’re out there, football is football. You know, you run routes, you play offense against the defense.
“But it’s kind of those two things. One, you keep it football, and then on the other hand, on the mental aspect, you’re trying to learn a whole new concept, whole new lingo...
"I’m just trying to bring something to the table,” Metchie said. “Try and contribute to a team that’s already so good. All those other things I don’t have any control over. All I really have control over is how I show up every day...The noise goes up with moving, learning a new offense, a new team, getting ready for a season, so you just got to find a way to tune out the noise and keep the main thing the main thing as far as what’s important to you. And for me, that’s kind of getting acclimated as quickly as possible and getting ready to compete."
The Eagles got an intriguing young playmaker and he should play a big role right away.
