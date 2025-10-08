Consistency Fuels Opportunity For Eagles' O-Lineman
PHILADELPHIA - The expectation is that veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth will start his third career NFL game Thursday night and his first for the Eagles since 2020 when 4-1 Philadelphia visits the 1-4 New York Giants.
Toth entered last Sunday’s 21-17 loss to Denver after three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was forced from the game with a left ankle injury after just 12 snaps.
Toth was the next man up and finished the game over the final 49 offensive snaps for the Eagles, and persevered, albeit better in run blocking than pass protection, where the Army product allowed a sack, a quarterback hit, and two hurries.
Head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned consistency when asked how Toth has emerged as a top interior backup over the more experienced Matt Pryor and rookie fifth-round pick Drew Kendall.
“Great consistency by him through his time here,” Sirianni said of the former first lieutenant. “Brett's been here longer than I've been here, and he is just a reliable guy that can do multiple things and is good at multiple things. So, he's consistent. He has ability to play multiple spots. We trust him and he has done a good job when he's been able to go in in times where we've needed him.”
Football IQ is also a strength of Toth, who has a degree in nuclear engineering, as are what offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland describes as “violent hands.”
“A lot of confidence in Brett Toth,” Sirianni reiterated. “Think he's extremely tough mentally, physically, extremely high football IQ of what he can see and diagnose. He's talented and there's a reason he's been with the Philadelphia Eagles as long as he's been with the Philadelphia Eagles.”
Confidence
Stoutland’s ability to get backups ready to play should also be recognized.
“Just very similar to Matt Pryor has done a good job, very similar to Fred Johnson. We've had this in the past with other guys, [former Eagles OL] Jack Driscoll, you name it,” Sirianni said. “We've had a lot of guys that have come in and been able to make plays and help us make plays as backup roles.
“That's the reality of NFL football. You've got to have every guy ready to go, every guy ready to step in because we know that there's injuries, there's bumps and bruises along the way.”
The bumps and bruises to Dickerson have been numerous early this season, dating back to offseason knee surgery, a torn meniscus in training camp, and a back injury early in the season before the ankle was injured against Denver.
Toth is ready to go against one of the top interior defensive lines in football, led by All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.
“Honestly, the only pressure I’d ever feel is to perform at the standard of the guys next to me. I can’t appease people,” Toth said earlier this year. “Landon is unbelievable. I can say I step in and have an All-Pro season, and I’d still tell you that Landon is the best guard in the NFL. That’s realistic, in what I’ve seen him do the last four years. But for me, the pressure comes from not letting the guy next to me down.”
