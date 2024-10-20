Could Eagles Acquire $80 Million Superstar With Trade Rumors Building?
The Philadelphia Eagles already are loaded.
Philadelphia's offense features more star power than pretty much every other team in the National Football League. An offense featuring Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert is fantastic on paper.
The Eagles have what it takes to make some noise this season. Philadelphia should be able to be a contender in 2024, but could it add even more pop this fall ahead of the trade deadline?
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching and will pass on Nov. 5. Before then, there surely will be plenty of moves made. The wide receiver trade market could be very active. Davante Adams and Amari Cooper both already have been traded and they may not be the only ones.
Fellow star receiver Cooper Kupp has been generating trade interest for the Los Angeles Rams, although a deal is unlikely, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources say during a frenzy of receiver calls that teams began calling the Los Angeles Rams to inquire about the status of Cooper Kupp, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain he suffered on Sept. 15 and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas," Rapoport said. "The 1-4 Rams have not turned the page to 2025 and even considering a trade for Kupp would be complicated and multi-faceted
"But the interest from teams is there, thanks in part to some of the online speculation that has happened since the season began. Plenty of teams doing research on receivers have him on their list."
Could the Eagles look to acquire Kupp? Pairing him with Brown and Smith would be amazing, but it would likely only work in a video game. He still has two seasons left on an $80 million deal and it's fun to think about a possible trade ahead of the deadline, but don't get your hopes up.
