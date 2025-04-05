Eagles $51 Million Pickup May Not Stay In Philly For Long
The Philadelphia Eagles went out last offseason and made a pretty solid move on paper to sign Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal.
Huff was just 25 years old and coming off a 10-sack season with the New York Jets in 2023. With Haason Reddick gone, Huff seemed like a great guy to bring to town. The 2024 season didn't go as planned, though.
He appeared in 12 games and had 2.5 sacks while having his role altered throughout the campaign. Huff played a limited role heading into the playoff run, thanks in large part to the emergence of Nolan Smith. Now, he's been one of two players talked about a lot in trade rumors for the Eagles.
Huff and Dallas Goedert have been the two guys mentioned in rumors a lot. It recently was reported that the Eagles are "open" to trading both.
If the Eagles were to trade Huff, what could a deal look like? NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich made a list of eight hypothetical deals for Huff and one involved the San Francisco 49ers.
"49ers give 2026 conditional 6th for Huff," Ulrich said. "San Francisco stands out among the potential landing spots for Huff. For starters, if schematic fit was a major limitation for Huff with the Eagles, it would be a major boost with the 49ers who just re-hired former Jets HC Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Huff had his best seasons in Saleh’s system, including his breakout 2023 when he notched double-digit sacks. Saleh has raved about the former UDFA Huff and his potential to do more.
"Huff would also fill a significant need for the 49ers, who are looking to restock their defensive line with talent. San Francisco has been looking for punch across from star DE Nick Bosa for a while now. Huff would team up with DE Yetur Gross-Matos to form a nice 1-2 tandem for the 49ers to rotate, with Gross-Matos taking more of the load on early downs and Huff getting to pin his ears back and do what he does best on third down. The 49ers are currently in the top five in available cap space but cutting costs has been a major theme this offseason."
He's expensive, but he's young with upside. It may make sense to not give up on him yet.
