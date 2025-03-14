Could Eagles Meet Asking Price For 4-Time Pro Bowler?
The Philadelphia Eagles are likely going to need to add some more to the pass rush despite the signing of Josh Uche.
Philadelphia has been hit hard in free agency with guys like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat leaving. Oren Burks also reportedly is leaving Philadelphia. The Eagles reportedly landed Josh Uche but there is more work to do.
This certainly is the case as well as it also has been reported that the Eagles are at least considering trading defensive end Bryce Huff.
The Eagles have been fantastic at handing players looking to bounce back short-term deals. Take a look at last year. Mekhi Becton and Zack Baun both got one-year deals for a little bit of cash and both dominated in 2024. Uche could be a guy that fits that mold.
Another guy the team should consider going after is four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon. He's a guy who had 15.5 sacks just two years ago. He was injured for most of the 2023 season and then had 5.5 sacks in 2024 in 17 games with the Atlanta Falcons.
He isn't getting enough buzz right now. He's just 32 years old and can be a truly dominant player. He had 28 sacks across the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the New England Patriots and was well on his way to another great year in 2023. He had four sacks in four games.
Spotrac is currently projecting Judon to get a deal over $8 million over two years. If that's realistic, the Eagles should do everything possible to get him. He has a double-digit sack upside and likely will be cheap. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap space, but could they get him?
