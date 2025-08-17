Could This Eagles Rookie Duo Be This Season's Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean?
PHILADELPHIA – It was as simple as a kindergarten’s learning to read homework for Drew Mukuba – see ball, get ball. The Eagles safety did it twice in the Eagles 22-13 loss against the Brown on Saturday afternoon.
The team’s second-round draft pick saw the ball in the air and plucked it, taking it 75 yards for a touchdown. Later, he saw the ball on the ground and fell on it, setting up the Eagles’ other touchdown.
“He worked hard for a moment like that,” said linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Mukuba’s interception return for a touchdown. “He’s a guy who is never satisfied. He’s a great teammate, man, and I’m really proud of him especially because I came in with him. That’s my brother. I love him.”
Campbell was the Eagles' first-round pick. The 1-2 draft punch could be as lethal as Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were a season ago, when both were finalists for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Campbell had a sack and four tackles. He started the game next to Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. It will be interesting to see who lines up next to Zack Baun in the season opener.
“I’m looking for ways to make progress, just stacking days,” said Campbell. “That comes with understanding the scheme, understanding where’s your help, understanding your assignment and executing it. I’m taking that detail by detail and the game is slowing down for me, just being calm as a linebacker in general.”
Eagles Rookie "Has A Knack For The Football"
Like Campbell, Mukuba is in a battle with Sydney Brown to be the second safety with Reed Blankenship. This was his first NFL action after missing the preseason opener, and what an impression he made.
“I always thought that he has a knack for the football; how he practices, watching his tape whether it was at Clemson or at Texas, and he has the ability to take the ball away as a playmaker,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Any time you go out there and make a play, that’s big. That was exciting, the interception. And even the one when he was there for the fumble recovery after they had a missed exchange. Guys that have a knack for the football just find ways to be around the football and I think that’s what we saw.”
Mukuba said that was his first-ever pick-six touchdown.
“That was a great feeling,” he said. “I was just in the right position, read my assignment, read my keys. I got a run-pass key, and then I was right there. The quarterback (Dillon Gabriel) was looking (at him), and I was surprised he was throwing it because I was literally right there. As soon as I caught it, I already had in my mind that I gotta get in the end zone. I was able to do that. It felt good.”
As for his fumble recovery, Mukuba said he was coming down on the Browns’ tight end and he saw one of his teammates get into the backfield quickly.
“The running back didn’t even want to protect the ball (and it) ended up on the ground,” he said. “I’d seen the ball and I picked the ball up. But I was trying to run with it and get back into the end zone. But somebody obviously touched me, so I was done.
“But it’s the same thing: see ball and get ball. That’s been the biggest thing for me in this camp, and as a team. We just preach the ball a lot to where it’s just second nature. That’s when you get opportunities.”
If both he and Campbell make it into the starting lineup, they could be this year’s Mitchell and DeJean.
