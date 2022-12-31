Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles

The Eagles pushed the competitive-advantage card a bit further this week but finally acquiesced at least a little bit by Friday, labeling Jalen Hurts as doubtful.

Because no player with that injury designation this season has actually beaten the odds to play in the entire NFL this season, it’s a fait accompli that veteran backup Gardner Minshew will get his second straight opportunity to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East and garner the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Standing in their way is a New Orleans team on life support at 6-9 but one trying to win in case the stars align and because their first-round pick in 2023 is Philadelphia’s, one of two questionable deals Saints GM Mickey Loomis made with Howie Roseman that has helped the Eagles get to 13-2.

I wouldn’t call this the Saints’ Super Bowl but it is Loomis’ signature game because another black eye at the hands of Philadelphia could shake up the whole foundation of the Saints.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

5...PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew - There is not much more Minshew could have down in Dallas other than putting the ball onto Quez Watkins better on the two interceptions. Another solid performance against the No. 2 passing defense would get Minshew closer to his goal of being an NFL starter in 2023.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert - Philadelphia did have Goedert in the game plan plenty in Dallas with designed plays into the double-digits according to an Eagles’ team source.

The Cowboys' defense understood Minshew would be searching for the TE and forced the QB elsewhere resulting in 100-yard games for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The fact that Minshew proved he could go outside the numbers could open things up for Goedert this week.

Saints QB Andy Dalton - Dalton is a solid but limited veteran quarterback. He’s not going to make mistakes if kept clean but he’s also not going to make many wow plays. In baseball parlance, he would be regarded as a professional hitter. In 12 starts in 2022, Dalton has completed 219-of-331 passes (a career-high 66.2%) for 2,495 yards with 17 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a solid 95.7 passer rating.

Saints WR Chris Olave - The rookie is questionable with a hamstring injury and the Saints really need him if they hope to keep up with the explosive Eagles. Olave leads New Orleans in receptions and receiving yardage with 63 grabs for 940 yards (14.9 avg.) with three touchdowns. He also leads all NFL rookies in third-down receptions with 24.

Saints LB Demario Davis - A Pro Bowl selection known as one of the hardest hitters in football, Davis has posted 94 tackles to lead the team, a club-best and career-high 6.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and one fumble recovery. This is the last guy you would have wanted to test Jalen Hurts’ shoulder with a square hit.

4..KEY .MATCHUPS

Eagles’ third-down defense vs. Andy Dalton and Co. - An uncharacteristic situational implosion in Dallas will have Jonathan Gannonon’s defense trying to overcorrect against a middling Saints team which is 14th in the NFL when it comes to third-down offense at 40.5%.

Eagles’ rushing attack without Jalen Hurts vs. the Saints’ run defense - The Eagles weren’t nearly as effective running the football at Dallas without the plus-one of Hurts in the lineup, instead relying on traditional inside zone. Miles Sanders is also dealing with a knee injury which could make things easier for a NOLA team 23rd against the run.

Eagles pass rush vs. the statuesque Andy Dalton - The Eagles are one sack away from matching the franchise record for QB takedowns in a season (62), and Brandon Graham is one sack away from joining Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave with double-digit sacks, the first time any NFL would have four players with 10 or more sacks. The less-than-mobile Andy Dalton should give the pass rush plenty of opportunities.

Ball security - The Eagles’ recent ball-security problems are a concern with the playoffs around the corner. They have turned the ball over seven times in the last two games and 14 times in the previous seven games, dating back to their Week 10 loss to Washington. They had a plus-15 turnover differential in their first eight games and had won the turnover battle in all eight of those games. Since then, the Eagles have a minus-six turnover differential in their last seven games and have won the turnover battle in just two of those games.

3...THINGS TO KNOW

-The Saints are just 3-11 in regular-season games played in Philadelphia.

-New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss’ younger brother Christian, plays at linebacker and on special teams for the Eagles. The two were also college teammates at the University of Idaho.

-A.J. Brown is 105 receiving yards away from matching Mike Quick’s single-season franchise record of 1,409.

2...X-FACTORS

For the Saints: LB Kaden Ellis - Christian's older brother, Kaden Elliss, has been one of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL this season as an edge defender ranked as the fifth-best in the league by Pro Football Focus.

For the Eagles: RT Jack Driscoll - Philadelphia can’t expect Driscoll to be Lane Johnson but if he can handle the edge without much help it will open up the passing game for the Eagles by allowing Shane Steichen to stress the New Orleans defense with his usual route concepts. If Driscoll needs help that will limit the Philadelphia offense.

1...PREDICTIONS

John McMullen (13-2, 5-10 vs. the spread) - If you promised the Eagles' current situation back in the preseason: 13-2 with a magic number of one to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference entering Week 17 with two home games remaining, the average fan would have signed off without reading the fine print of a disappointing loss in Dallas coming in with injuries to significant starters beginning to pile up.

The oasis of a first-round postseason bye lies ahead if Philadelphia beats a bad dome team on the road in January, even a nice New Year's Day as Sunday shapes up to be.

The prominent theme in the Eagles' two losses this season has been four turnovers in each. Even cutting that number in half and Philadelphia will be planning a mini-vacation in front of the divisional round.

EAGLES 31, SAINTS 20

Ed Kracz (13-2, 8-7 vs. the spread) - Home sweet home...That will be the difference against a team that hasn't given up more than 20 points since Nov. 7. This will be the Eagles' first game in front of their home fans since Dec. 4, which should do wonders for a team that needs a lift after battling some key injuries recently.

EAGLES 24, SAINTS 17

--John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7” and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen