Dan Orlovsky Reveals Bold QB Trade Idea For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles already have four quarterbacks in the room right now and are set at the position.
Jalen Hurts is the starter followed by Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in some order. There's certainly a good chance that this room gets cut down a bit before the regular season. Keeping four quarterbacks on the active roster isn't likely by any means. Hurts isn't going anywhere. McKee won't get cut, but maybe a team could make an offer the Eagles wouldn't refuse. McCord and Thompson-Robinson present bigger question marks. Thompson-Robinson seems like the most likely to go, but that's speculation right now. The team hasn't said that.
All of this is to say the quarterback room is in a good place and really doesn't need any other additions right now. Despite this, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky took to social media to share a bold idea that the Eagles should target Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in a trade.
"Teams that should offer the Colts a mid-round pick for Anthony Richardson today...Eagles, Rams, and Vikings," Orlovsky said.
Should the Eagles consider adding Anthony Richardson?
The Rams and Vikings make a lot of sense. Los Angeles has Matthew Stafford getting up there in age and dealing with an injury right now. The Vikings have JJ McCarthy, but the buzz out of Minnesota camp hasn't been overwhelmingly positive this summer.
The Eagles make the least amount of sense of the three. Philadelphia has Hurts as the starter and he isn't going anywhere. Richardson would be a very intriguing backup and spot starter if Hurts ever got hurt. But, there's no long-term fit in Philadelphia. The Eagles are the reigning champs and Richardson arguably woulde be a better backup option than anyone the Eagles already have on the roster, but, that seems more like a pipe dream than anything else at this point. If McKee got traded, then that's a different story.
Los Angeles and Minnesota both make a ton of sense. McCarthy is completely up in the air and Stafford is hurt. Philadelphia, not so much.
