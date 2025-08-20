Eagles Rookie Already On Chopping Block?
The Philadelphia Eagles made 10 selections in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
There were rumors left and right about the idea of the Eagles packaging picks together to get a big deal done ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. While this is the case, the Eagles still made 10 total selections.
It would tough to see all 10 end up making the active roster. Only 53 players will make the roster. The Eagles have until Aug. 26th to finalize the roster. So, who could end up getting cut?
FanSided's Anthony Miller shared a column highlighting three rookies that could be at risk of getting cut by Philadelphia before the season begins. One that was mentioned was sixth-round pick Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
Will the Eagles rookie end up out of town this summer?
"Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE," Miller said. "This one might depend on what happens with Azeez Ojulari, who has become a popular name among cut candidates. Powell-Ryland hasn't produced any results in the preseason games, and there's not a ton of buzz around the rookie in training camp. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has not been excited about the depth on the edge, and it ultimately led to Powell-Ryland becoming a practice squad candidate."
Powell-Ryland was the Eagles' final selection in the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 209 overall pick in the sixth round. He isn't any type of slouch, though. This guy racked up 16 sacks in 2024 for Virginia Tech in 12 games played. The year before, he had 9 1/2 sacks for Virginia Tech. In five years total in college with Virginia Tech and Florida, Powell-Ryland logged 30 total sacks in 52 games.
The Eagles' pass rush took a big hit this offseason with Milton Williams and Josh Sweat leaving in free agency to go along with Brandon Graham announcing his retirement. Even if Powell-Ryland doesn't make the active roster out of camp, he's a guy that certainly would make sense to keep around on the practice squad if that was possible. All in all, we are days away from a slew of moves across the league.
More NFL: Eagles Reunion? Analyst Wants Champion Back In Philly