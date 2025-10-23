Dan Orlovsky's Take On Eagles' AJ Brown Misses Mark
It seems like no matter what the Philadelphia Eagles -- and specifically AJ Brown -- does there's always going to be noise around the franchise.
Earlier in the season, Brown took to social media after not being integrated into the offense as much as he probably should have. This led plenty to wonder if he could end up getting traded this season. Philadelphia's losses against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants only amplified the noise, although there really hasn't been a time in which a deal has seemed likely. Reports have surfaced that the Eagles have shut down all pursuits of Brown to this point, including from The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Sports Illustrated's own Albert Breer even shut down the idea of a deal.
Brown has had back-to-back strong games. He hauled in six catches for 80 yards against New York and four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite all of the signs pointing to no deal, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky still said he thinks there's a "reality there that A.J. Brown prefers to be traded" on ESPN's "First Take."
"I think just in relation to AJ, I would disagree that he's trying to send a message of 'I want the ball thrown to me more.' I think the more that time has gone on by the day, I think that there is a reality there that A.J. Brown prefers to be traded," Orlovsky said. "That's the feeling...There's just been this consistent disconnect.
The Eagles aren't likely to cut ties with AJ Brown right now
"There's just been this consistent something is up there. Whether it's the lack of production, not throwing the ball enough. Then they go on the road and he has four for a buck-20-something and the game-sealer, it's a beautiful connection. And he still tweeted out. I'm not trying to read too much into it. This is a Super Bowl-contending team, for that to continuously to happen, I do think that there's parts of AJ Brown that prefers to be traded."
At the end of the day, Brown is a bona fide superstar and when you're as talented as he is, there's always going to be some noise. Especially when social media comes into play. But, Brown specifically said himself just a few weeks ago that Philadelphia is where he wants to be. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Philadelphia is where Brown wants to be.
Philadelphia is a massive market and Brown is a player that all 32 teams in the league would love to have. All of the noise isn't shocking. That's going to happen when you have a guy this talented. But, if Brown and Sirianni both say the receiver wants to be in town and Philadelphia reportedly has been shutting down other teams, it's safe to say he isn't going anywhere right now.
More NFL: Jason Kelce Isn't Taking Brandon Graham Route Back To Eagles