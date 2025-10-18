Eagles' Stance On AJ Brown Trade Rumors Revealed
There are 17 days until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline and it sounds like Philadelphia Eagles fans can let out a sigh of relief.
Over the last few weeks, a lot has been said specifically about Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. Philadelphia fans are no strangers to this. Brown's name has been thrown around in trade rumors over the last few years. This is especially the case with the New England Patriots and even more so since they hired Brown's former coach, Mike Vrabel, to be the team's head coach.
But, Eagles fans don't need to worry as Russini said Philadelphia is telling teams that it is not moving Brown, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"I can tell you Philadelphia is telling teams they are not moving him," Russini said while joining the "Next Pats" podcast. "They're not. Because teams have called..."We've seen trades happen in the past where the two sides just don't want to be together anymore. It's pretty obvious to everybody watching: there's dysfunction there, and something's not working. A.J. Brown -- he's not happy. I don't think that takes a lot of insider knowledge. He puts it out there for you. So, I think the challenge for Philly is going to be, can they actually make him happy?"
The Eagles are making the right call with AJ Brown
While this is the case, she did acknowledge that the Patriots should continue to keep an eye.
"We've got to see how this goes, but I can tell you, New England has got to keep their eye on it," Russini said. "They're going to call just to see, because you don't know."
The most important piece of this quote is the fact that the Eagles are telling teams they are not moving him. This has been a consistent message from the team going back to the offseason and even last year. Teams obviously want a player like Brown. But, the Eagles aren't budging at this time. That's for the best. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs. No reason to trade away a player that realistically can help you repeat as champs.