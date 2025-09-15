Defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles Found 2 New Stars
There is a lot of pedigree with the Philadelphia Eagles right now.
The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and with that title, comes with it a status to uphold. Philadelphia has done a good job so far this season playing that way. The Eagles haven't had a 200-yard game by Saquon Barkley yet or 300-yard passing game yet from Jalen Hurts, but Philadelphia has done all of the little things right so far through two weeks in the regular season to earn wins over two very tough opponents in the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. Neither of these games were lay ups, but the Eagles have maintained the momentum from last year and have gotten contributions from up and down the roster.
The Eagles continue to find more and more star power
Philadelphia has superstar talent throughout the roster, but every team has a star or two. The Eagles have much more than that, but what helps a team develop and take another step forward is the inexpensive depth on top of the star talent. It's a team game and you need contributrions on offense, defense, and special teams from everyone who touches the field.
That was the case last year and the Eagles hit a home run in the 2024 NFL Draft getting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds. It's not everyday you find players in the draft who immediately aren't just contributors, but game-changers.
That was the case with Mitchell and DeJean and somehow the Eagles appear to have done it again. Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba have been instant contributors and look like by the season's end, they could be in that Mitchell and DeJean conversation.
Mukuba was solid Week 1 with four tackles but he really broke out Week 2 against the Chiefs. Mukuba had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, a half-sack, one interception, and one pass defended against Kansas City. Overall this season through two games, Mukuba has allowed just one catch for five yards.
Campbell has also been a beast for the Eagles. In two games, he has one pass defended, one forced fumble, 10 total tackles, and one quarterback hit. He's also played 94 percent of the Eagles' total defensive snaps to this point.
Both are on rookie deals and look like they have been around for years already. You don't win Super Bowls just with the expensive, superstar talent. Sometimes, you need to get lucky and hit home runs in the NFL Draft as well. It seems like the Eagles have done so again.
