Deion Sanders Reveals Eagles’ Interest In Shedeur Sanders
There have been reports over the last few months that the Philadelphia Eagles may have had interest in drafting former Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders this offseason in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
This was the case during the draft, but the Cleveland Browns ultimately made the move to bring him to town and the Eagles eventually selected Kyle McCord.
Reports have circulated about the potential interest and his father, Deion Sanders, confirmed the news while speaking to Jason and Travis Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast.
Deion Sanders revealed the details
"How in the world, they made a big deal out of — Philly called us on draft day,” Sanders said. "Uh, they didn’t mention that, huh? I just let the cat out of the bag. Philly called...Baltimore (called) and the Browns. They forget, I played for Baltimore, so (we’re cool). So we understood that whole conversation, and he wanted to talk to Shedeur as well, he wanted to talk to me. And I put Shedeur on the phone and Shedeur — I don’t want to say how it went.
“How in the world can somebody fault him for thinking, ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?’ Who comes in with that mindset? Where do these guys come from that sit on these platforms and say, ‘You should’ve sat behind and learned the game and developed.’ When have the pros developed anybody? By the time you get to the NFL they expect you to know what you need to do and do it, or somebody else is gonna get in there and do it...I’ve never sat on the bench and said ‘I’ve learned a lot today.' Who learns sitting on the bench?"
There's been some chatter out there about the possibility of the Eagles having interest in Sanders, but this is the first time Deion himself commented on the fact. There you have it. There was a time, at least briefly, that the Eagles wanted to bring Shedeur Sanders to town.
