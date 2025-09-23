Reaction To Eagles Adding Xavier Gipson, Cutting Kenyon Green
The Philadelphia Eagles have another weapon at their disposal.
It was reported on Monday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Eagles are adding former New York Jets specialist Xavier Gipson after a very short stint with the New York Giants.
"The Eagles claimed WR Xavier Gipson off waivers from the Giants, per source," Pelissero said.
Afterward, the Eagles confirmed the news and also announced that offensive lineman Kenyon Green is getting waived.
"The Eagles claimed wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who was waived by the New York Giants on September 20. Gipson started the season with the Jets but was waived after Week 1," Eagles reporter Matt Ryan said. "In a corresponding move, the Eagles waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green. An undrafted free agent in 2023, Gipson made the Jets' 53-man roster out of Training Camp. He opened his rookie season with a walk-off punt return touchdown on "Monday Night Football" against the Bills.
"Gipson has 68 punt returns and 44 kick returns in 35 career games with the Jets. He didn't appear in a game for the Giants after they claimed him. The Eagles' two kickoff returns in recent weeks have been Tank Bigsby and John Metchie III. In addition to his return abilities, Gipson has 27 career receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown."
Reaction:
The Eagles have just been adding a surplus of weapons throughout the season. It has been said that the Eagles have been looking to add to the return game. That's part of the reason why they adding Tank Bigsby in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, they do the same by adding Gipson. This is a move that could have big upside at a very low cost.
Green has had a roller coaster of a stint with the Eagles. He came over in the CJ Gardner-Johnson trade and has been signed a cut a few times at this point. Don't be shocked if we see him back on the practice squad. In general, this seems like a solid flier for the Eagles to make. If Gipson works out, he will add some firepower in an area of question for the Eagles. If things don't work out, they can release him and bring someone else up. It's really a no-lose scenario.