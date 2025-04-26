Did Eagles Just Close Door On 4-Time All-Pro?
There's been rumors throughout the offseason to this point that the Philadelphia Eagles could be a team to watch for two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons.
He's a free agent and arguably is the top safety left on the open market in free agency. He's a four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He's a great player and has been very clear that he would be interested in joining the Eagles. While this is the case, the Eagles selected a safety in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft on Friday night in Andrew Mukuba out of Texas.
Simmons has been very clear about his interest in the Eagles. For example, he joined the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast back in March and talked about a potential deal and specifically talked about reuniting with Vic Fangio.
"There’s a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said. "Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and (Christian Parker), is high on the list."
Would the Eagles still look to make a move despite the high draft pick? We should find out after the NFL Draft.
