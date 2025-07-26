Dolphins Offered Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ
A former member of the Philadelphia Eagles somehow is still available with training camps kicking off across the league.
Rasul Douglas is just 29 years old and started 15 games last year for the Buffalo Bills. He's arguably the top remaining free agent, or at least in the top 5 with training camp now here. He's had interest across the league in free agency, but it seems like he's waiting for the right opportunity.
NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Friday that he received an offer from the Miami Dolphins, but hasn't signed a deal as of writing.
"I'm also told free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas didn't move on an offer from the Miami Dolphins Thursday. Douglas continues to field interest from multiple teams, per league source," Anderson said.
Douglas spent the first three seasons of his NFL career in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the franchise. It's pretty surprising he's still available, but there are other talented guys out there looking for new homes as well, like Justin Simmons, Amari Cooper, and Keenan Allen among others. It's an interesting time, for sure.
The Eagles would make some sense as a landing spot for Douglas, but there hasn't been any rumors or speculation on that front. Philadelphia lost Darius Slay this offseason and signed Adoree' Jackson as a result. It could make some sense to give him a call, but at this point nothing seems likely or imminent.
