Dominant Dozen: Eagles’ Future Hall Of Famer Kicks Off Top Half At No. 6
PHILADELPHIA - Much like his close friend and former teammate Jason Kelce, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson seems to get better with age.
In his 12th NFL season, Johnson earned his sixth Pro Bowl berth, fourth All-Pro nod, was a headliner on the franchise’s third Super Bowl team in eight years, and second Lombardi Trophy-winning group.
One of the best players in franchise history, Johnson kicks off the top half of Philadelphia Eagles On SI’s “Dominant Dozen” list of the most impactful players that helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
With Brandon Graham retiring, Johnson is the last member of the so-called “core four” that has defined the organization’s current run, which is easily the best of the modern era.
Head coach Nick Sirianni, who has often called Johnson "the best right tackle in the world, has also often cited how lucky he was as a first-time head coach to inherit two veteran difference makers up front on both sides of the football (Johnson and Kelce on the offensive line, and Graham and Fletcher Cox on the defensive front).
Johnson finished No. 6 on the "Dominant Dozen" list with 14 points.
On SI’s Eagles beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen compiled independent lists of the 12 most impactful Eagles players during the Super Bowl LIX-winning season, with No. 1 being awarded 12 points, down to the 12th man earning one point.
Receiver DeVonta Smith kicked off the countdown at No. 12, and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens came in at No. 11. No. 10 was second-team All-Pro left tackle Jordan Mailata, and he was followed by breakout middle linebacker Nakobe Dean at No. 9, and second-team All-Pro WR A.J. Borwn at No. 8
Closing the bottom half of the list was superlative rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at No. 7
Johnson finished No. 6 on Kracz’s list and No. 5 on McMullen’s tally.
With Kelce retiring after the 2023 season, Johnson took on the leadership mantle of what was one of the best offensive lines in NFL history and one that helped superstar running back set an NFL single-season rushing record (including the postseason) of 2,504 yards, and helped the offense as a whole set the league record for postseason points with 145.
According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson finished No. 1 among all right tackles in pass protection, allowing a miniscule pressure percentage of 2.2%.