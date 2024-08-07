Doubters Aren't Getting To Key Eagles' Defender
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is nothing if not honest.
Ask Fangio a question and you’re probably going to get an answer as long as it’s not proprietary information about Vic-alytics, something he claims to not even share with his closest confidants.
Back on July 25, though, the veteran defensive mind was asked for his assessment of Bryce Huff, the crown jewel of the Eagles’ free-agent haul from a financial perspective.
Three years and $51.1 million is going to buy the same kind of wavering honesty from Fangio as the contract undrafted free agent Gabe Hall signed back in April.
Someone asked about Huff stepping up and becoming the three-down player the Eagles paid for and Fangio answered.
“Does he look like he can do it today?,” Fangio asked himself rhetorically. “No.”
The context added was important but lost in translation in the era of aggregation.
In that world, Fangio believed Huff wasn’t ready for his new job description.
In the real world, the DC was just pointing out that training camp had just started and Huff was still in learning mode when it came to things like setting the edge or dropping into coverage.
“Well, I think everybody thought he could [become a three-down player], and knowing that the floor was just rush downs but he's taken the challenge on very well, and I do think he has the talent to do what we want him to do,” Fangio said. “It's just he's got get familiar with doing it. So, it will be a work in progress. … I do think eventually he will.”
Nothing Fangio said was disparaging to Huff but many took the baton and ran to that destination.
Nearly two weeks later, Huff is still taking shrapnel.
On Tuesday after a lengthy practice on an extremely hot and humid day at the NovaCare Complex, the fifth-year pro was asked about the “doubters.”
"There's always doubters and that's something that I've dealt with my entire career” Huff said. “So I'll handle it like I've handled everything else, just coming out working hard no matter what people are saying and just coming out and putting my best product on the field on Sunday."
