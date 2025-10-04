Eagles Today

DPOY Candidate At Center Of Eagles-Bengals Trade Speculation

The Eagles could swing a big trade for Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson...

Zach Pressnell

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles could be eyeing a few blockbuster trades ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline.

There aren't a lot of holes on the roster, but Philadelphia could look to add talent in any way possible. In fact, winning a Super Bowl is one of the toughest things to do in sports. Winning two in a row is even tougher. The Eagles are trying to do the latter, so they need all the reinforcements they can get.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Eagles as the perfect trade fit in a blockbuster deal for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Trey Hendrickson is the dream trade target for the Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickso
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"Hendrickson is coming off of back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, which led the NFL in 2024. He's among the most dominant pass-rushers in the sport. Cincinnati so willingly compromising his future given the state of their defense is baffling, but Hendrickson could do a lot of damage on a real team, with real personnel around him," Kline wrote. "Just about every team could use Hendrickson, but his contract is a complicating factor, both now and when negotiations open in the offseason.

"But we just saw the Eagles make a run at Micah Parsons, reportedly offering an even better package than Green Bay. So why not reroute some of those assets toward Hendrickson, who can shore up an elite defensive line and put the Eagles that much closer to a Super Bowl repeat. This would feel borderline unfair for the rest of the league, but Howie Roseman pays his players and finds ways to ambitiously add talent without kneecapping the Eagles' future. He's the best in the business, and if any GM could pull this off in his position, it's Howie."

Acquiring Hendrickson wouldn't be easy, but the Eagles could look to ship away serious draft capital to bring him in.

While it might have seemed like it would take a king's ransom to land Hendrickson, the recent Micah Parsons deal makes Hendrickson seem a bit more acquirable.

The Bengals are in a tough spot right now, so trading Hendrickson to plan for the future might make more sense than it has in the past. While Kline didn't go into a specific package that it would take to acquire Hendrickson, it's definitely something the Eagles could pull off if they wanted to superstar badly enough.

Zach Pressnell
