Eagles 2024 Training Camp Preview: The Special Teams
PHILADELPHIA - Michael Clay and his special teams' units limped into Year 3 of the Nick Sirianni era as the perceived lone weakness after a historic 2022 Eagles season.
Despite winning the NFC Championship and pushing the Kansas City Chiefs to the limit in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles’ special teams groups were rated bottom five in the NFL by Rick Gosselin’s statistical measuring stick or Pro Football Focus' film-based observations.
Last season, Clay rebounded in a big way and put together groups that had drastic turnarounds in the opposite direction, finishing No. 1 in special teams DVOA, No. 10 in Gosselin’s stat rankings, and No. 5 in PFF’s film evaluation.
During the 2023 season, Britain Covey turned into one of the game’s dominant punt returners, kicker Jake Elliott had an All-Pro-level year, in-season pickup Braden Mann calmed down the punting issues and a turnover toward youth on the coverage units paid dividends where the athleticism of players like Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown, and Ben VanSumeren made all the difference in the world.
The specialists return with Elliott serving as one of the more consistent kickers in the league and Mann getting a two-year deal after arriving as Arryn Siposs’ replacement. Veteran long snapper Rick Lovato completes the battery and has been as consistent as they come.
Covey is unique in that he flashed the ability for big returns coupled with an extraordinary understanding of the punt return role. Typically you get the big-play guy or the safe option and Covey is both.
The kick return job is the wild west with the league shifting to an XFL-inspired attempt at rescuing the play. It had become virtually meaningless one due to safety-inspired rule changes, something evidenced by the fact that the Eagles’ lead KR last season, Boston Scott, got just eight opportunities.
Scott is now with the Los Angeles Rams and the Eagles tried a host of options in the role with the favorites being Isaiah Rodgers, who was a good returner in Indianapolis, Covey, and rookie running back Will Shipley.
If the spring is any indication, the Eagles will be lining up with two returners deep and the second one turning into the upback and first blocker for the primary returner.
Rookies Cooper DeJean and Ainias Smith were also tremendous returners in college. DeJean is primarily a PR while Smith could be in the mix for both roles.
Jobe is so good as a coverage player the Eagles will want to find a way to keep him on the 53 despite a litany of talented young cornerbacks projected for the roster, a group that includes Ringo.
Veteran free agent linebacker Oren Burks has a tremendous reputation as a special teams player as well.
Depth Chart:
PK - Jake Elliott
P - Braden Mann
LS - Rick Lovato
PR - Britain Covey; Cooper DeJean; Ainias Smith
KR - Isaiah Rodgers; Britain Covey; Will Shipley; Ainias Smith
WHAT’S CHANGED: The specialists are the same but the Eagles added depth when it comes to returners with Rodgers, Shipley, and Smith the most likely to help.
If it were up to Clay having Burks and VanSumeren would be optimal for coverage but he likely will only get one.
COACHING: When Clay was hired he was the youngest coordinator in the NFL and pushing through the learning curve is a good example of what continuity can provide.
His assistants are Tyler Brown, the son of long-time Baltimore Ravens’ kicking expert Randy Brown, and veteran Joe Pannunzio.
Clay has noted that having someone who speaks the language of kickers like Brown is valuable while Pannunzio was a long-time college coach and administrator before serving a stint in the personnel department for the Eagles and then returning as Clay’s assistant in 2021.
THE LONGSHOT: If the Eagles keep a fourth running back, it will likely come from the trio of Ty Davis-Price, Lew Nichols, and Kendall Milton. Each got opportunities as the kick returner this spring.
WHO STAYS/GOES: The specialists are locked in. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles keep deep reserves like Jobe and VanSumeren for special teams purposes.