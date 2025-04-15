Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Edge Defenders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are expected to fortify the edge in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Everything points in that direction, starting with the foundational value of the position for the organization and a strong draft class that could go as high as seven deep in the first round. That is further supplemented by need after Philadelphia lost Josh Sweat to Arizona in free agency, and franchise legend Brandon Graham to retirement.
If the Eagles had to line up and play in mid-April, the starters on the edge would be third-year player Nolan Smith, who finished with a bang en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship, opposite 2024 third-round pick Jalyx Hunt, who played all of 344 defensive snaps as a rookie with 103 of those coming in the postseason when the Houston Christian product showed upside as a pass rusher.
The depth is reclamation project Bryce Huff, who was a dud during his first season in Philadelphia as a $51 million free-agent signing last offseason, and two one-year, prove-it players: Azeez Ojulai and Josh Uche.
The Eagles also brought back 2021 seventh-round pick Patrick Johnson, who is more relevant to Michael Clay and the special-teams units, while K.J. Henry and Ochuan Mathis are back on futures deals after each spent part of last season on the practice squad.
DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: Smith flashed a strong upside down the stretch last season, but you’re essentially talking about a nine-game stretch. Meanwhile, Hunt excited as a developmental prospect once injuries forced him into the lineup but the sample size is very small.
Ojulari and Uche have had moments but the fact they each had to take discounted deals at a position that typically gets paid is not a positive sign.
Huff is the most gifted pass rusher on the team and was dealt a bad blow with a torn ligament that affected his hand usage, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seemed to want a more well-rounded option even before that.
All of that points to the Eagles taking an edge rusher in the premium rounds of the draft.
EAGLES EDGE DEPTH CHART:
Overhang - Nolan Smith; Azeez Ojulari; Patrick Johnson; Ochaun Mathis
DE: Jalyx Hunt; Bryce Huff; Josh Uche; K.J. Henry
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 10 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):
-First Round
1. Abdul Carter, Penn State
2. Mike Green, Marshall
3. Jalon Walker, Georgia
4. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
5. Mykel Williams, Georgia
6. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
-First Round/Second Round
7. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
8. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
-Second Round
9. JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
10. Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
Small School Sleeper - David Walker, Central Arkansas
Boom or Bust - Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
BUILDING THE PERFECT EDGE DEFENDER
First step - Abdul Carter, Penn State - Offensive tackles better work on their kickouts and hope Carter can’t translate from speed to power.
Closer - James Pearce Jr., Tennessee - Finishing is a trait, and there isn’t a more productive closer than Pearce.
Speed to power - Mykel Williams - Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata hope you only bring speed to the table. What’s difficult for the best OTs is when you can quickly convert to power, and Williams is the most physical of a bunch of athletes.
Setting the edge - JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State - Tuimoloau dominated as a run-stopper for the national champions.
Pass rush toolbox - Mike Green, Marshall - Green is like an old-school starting pitcher who has four or five pitches at his disposal.
EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:
After losing Sweat and Graham, the Eagles are uncovering every rock on the edge in what is a deep year for the position.
Ezeiruaku and Scourton were the top edges brought in for visits, while Oladejo, Elijah Roberts, and Tyler Baron indicate the Eagles want to be ready for all the layers at this position
EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:
Day 1 - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College; Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Day 2 - Scourton; Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA; Elijah Roberts, SMU
Day 3 - Roberts; Tyler Baron, Miami
Don’t be surprised if the Eagles double dip here. Philadelphia needs a centerpiece to their outside pass push. Ezeiruaku could be that but a targeted trade up may be needed.
Scourton isn’t as explosive as a pass rusher but he offers a trait that is missing with his size and could also provide some outside/inside versatility.
Oladejo is a raw Day 2 option with a high upside, while Roberts and Baron are more about finding a youthful upgrade on the depth side.