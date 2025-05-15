Eagles 2025 Predictions: Upsets, Heartbreakers, Final Record
The Philadelphia Eagles have a difficult 2025 schedule in front of them, but there's no reason why the team can't find more success.
Philadelphia obviously is the reigning Super Bowl champion. It will take the field for the first time in 2025 on Sept. 4th against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The vast majority of Philadelphia's core is back and ready to roll to go along with some exciting additions like Jihaad Campbell, Azeez Ojulari, and Josh Uche among others.
There are still months to go until the 2025 season gets here, but it's fun to think about what will come. Here are game-by-game predictions for each game on the 2025 schedule for Philadelphia.
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys (Home) - Win
Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs (Home) - Win
Week 3: Los Angeles Rams (Away) - Loss
Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away) - Win
Week 5: Denver Broncos (Home) - Win
Week 6: New York Giants (Home) - Win
Week 7: Minnesota Vikings (Away) - Win
Week 8: New York Giants (Home) - Win
Week 9: BYE Week
Week 10: Green Bay Packers (Away) - Win
Week 11: Detroit Lions - Loss
Week 12: Dallas Cowboys (Home) - Loss
Week 13: Chicago Bears (Away) - Win
Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers (Away) - Win
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders (Home) - Win
Week 16: Washington Commanders (Home) - Win
Week 17: Buffalo Bills (Away) - Win
Week 18: Washington Commanders (Away) - Loss
Overall Record Prediction: 13-4
Final Standings Prediction: First Place in the NFC East, No. 1 Seed in the NFC
Quick Hits:
- The Eagles still have the most well-built roster in the NFC on paper despite losing some key pieces this offseason.
- Philadelphia has tough matchups right away against the Cowboys and Chiefs, but the Eagles clearly found something that works against both last year. It also helps that both games are at Lincoln Financial Fields
- Los Angeles pushed the Eagles hard in the playoffs and arguably are in a better position now than it was last year. Week 3 is the Eagles' first road test. After two straight intense clashes, this easily could be an early loss.
- The Eagles have another gauntlet right after their Week 9 BYE Week. After all of the drama of the offseason and the "Tush Push" there could be a little something extra in the Week 10 Packers matchup.
- The Lions and Cowboys are tough teams to follow the Packers game. The Eagles will get Detroit on a short week, giving an edge to the Lions. Then, a road game in Dallas. If there ever was a time for back-to-back losses, it would be this stretch.
- The schedule cools down from there, but two matchups against the Commanders in the final three weeks is tough. It wouldn't be shocking to see one loss here. Week 18 seems more likely because it wouldn't be shocking to see Philadelphia's starters resting again.
