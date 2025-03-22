Eagles 26-Year-Old Superstar Makes Bold Proclamation
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the National Football League.
Philadelphia is fortunate to have both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in the organization right now. There’s an argument that Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals are up there as well, but Brown and Smith just helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl and have been arguably even more dominant.
It’s rare that you get two guys who are as talented as these two but are willing to also sacrifice for others around them. That’s part of the reason why the Eagles have made two Super Bowls over the last three years and just beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Brown and Smith have had plenty of success at the NFL level, but that’s not all. Smith won the Heisman at Alabama in 2020 and racked up over 3,900 receiving yards, 235 catches, and and eye-popping 46 touchdowns, including 23 in his final season.
Smith won the Heisman after racking up 117 catches, 1,856 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns across just 13 games.
He clearly was dominant and said that he is the best receiver in college football history on the “7PM In Brooklyn” podcast.
"I'll say yeah," Smith said when asked if he's the best college football receiver of all time. "But then again, the receiver in me that kind of watched other receivers that didn't get the opportunities I had like you had (Julio Jones) in a run-first offense and was the only option in the pass game doing the things he did. You had (Cooper Kupp) who just like cooking everybody...I know I was cooking, but they was cooking too. You have to have respect for those guys. You know it made me kind of want to do what I did...
"Out of (the four receivers who won the Heisman), I'm No. 1," Smith finished.
When you look at the numbers, he certainly has an argument. It’s a bold statement just because of the fact that there are so many talented receivers who have gone through the college football ranks, but Smith certainly is one of the best. He showed respect to plenty of other guys, but numbers don't lie.
