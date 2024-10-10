Eagles $42 Million Star Predicted To Be Traded Before Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles will be a team to watch over the next few weeks.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5, and Philadelphia could be active ahead of it. Philadelphia currently is 2-2 heading into its Week 6 clash with the Cleveland Browns. It is considered a winnable game, but the Eagles have lost two of their last three contests.
If the Eagles can get back on track now that they are going to be closer to full strength with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson expected to return, maybe the Eagles will look to add. If Philadelphia struggles over the next few weeks, maybe some changes could be on the way.
CBS Sports Cody Benjamin put together a list of seven big-name players who could be moved ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline and mentioned Philadelphia six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay.
"The Philadelphia Eagles aren't likely to part with their most experienced cover man while sitting in the thick of the NFC East race, but general manager Howie Roseman prides himself on forging creative deals, and he was already prepared to part ways with Slay prior to the 2023 season," Benjamin said. "With promising youngsters Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, and Cooper DeJean all in tow, there could be added motivation to change."
There has been a lot of chatter about Slay lately, and at this point, it wouldn't be too shocking to see the two sides part ways. If the Eagles can stack up some wins over the next few weeks, maybe Philadelphia will hold on to him until this upcoming offseason. If the Eagles struggle, don't be shocked if he's moved.