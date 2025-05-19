Eagles $51 Million Man Might Not Be Done In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles were in a lot of trade rumors around the National Football League Draft approached.
As it got closer, the two guys who were talked about the most were Dallas Goedert and Bryce Huff. Goedert and the Eagles have agreed to an updated contract and he isn't going anywhere. Huff hasn't been talked about too much lately as he enters his second year of a three-year, $51.1 million deal with Philadelphia.
He was a big pickup for the Eagles last offseason, but the season didn't go as planned for him which is why the trade rumors and speculation about a potential release have popped up. PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski predicted that Huff isn't going anywhere, though.
"Edge defenders (6): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Bryce Huff, Josh Uche, Antwaun Powell-Ryland," Kempski said. "This time last year, the Eagles' top three edge rushers were Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, and Brandon Graham. Sweat and Graham are gone, and Huff was a bust in his first year with the team. Smith and Hunt are the starters, and as long as Ojulari proves to be healthy he's a near-lock to make the team.
"Huff is going to be back, friends. His albatross contract is too prohibitive to trade or cut him. The team is just going to have to hope that he can at least contribute as some sort of situational pass rusher."
This isn't too shocking despite a tough season in 2024 for Huff. He recently turned 27 years old and had 10 sacks in 2023 with the New York Jets. The contract is big. It seems more likely the team banks on a bounce back.
