Eagles' 8th Annual Autism Challenge Another Big Success
PHILADELPHIA – One day. $10 million raised. It’s more than the Eagles Autism Challenge has raised in one day during its 8th annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.
Each year, owner Jeffrey Lurie’s event grows bigger and bigger. There were 7,266 participants and more than 43,000 donations worldwide.
The money number will grow even bigger over the next couple of weeks, because fundraising will continue through May 31.
Every penny of the participant-raised funds will be invested in groundbreaking research being conducted around the globe and in community grants for area-based organizations.
Since the inaugural event in 2018, a total of 202,300-plus donations have contributed to the more than $40 million raised through the Eagles Autism Foundation.
“In so many ways, this has been a special year, and now the success of the 2025 Eagles Autism Challenge is the latest accomplishment,” said Lurie. “We have continued to hit record-breaking numbers each year since 2018, which is a testament to the support and contributions of everyone involved.
“On behalf of the Eagles, we sincerely thank our participants, donors, volunteers, and partners – including Lincoln Financial – for their ongoing commitment to turning awareness into action for the autism community.”
Eagles past – Jason Kelce, Ike Reese, among other - and present – Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, and others – were on hand for the event, which included the team’s annual cycling and 5K run/walk charity event dedicated to raising money for autism research and care programs.
Starting and finishing at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles Autism Challenge features three cycling routes – Wawa Classic 30-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 10-Mile Ride, Wawa Junior 10-Mile Youth Ride – the FreedomPay 5K Run/Walk, and the West Sensory Walk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in 31 people living in the United States are on the autism spectrum. While it has become one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the country, it has historically been underfunded, misunderstood, and under-researched.
Since 2018, the Eagles Autism Foundation – due largely to proceeds raised by the Eagles Autism Challenge – has funded 169 research projects and community grants specializing in treating and caring for individuals and families affected by autism.
