Eagles-AJ Brown Trade Stance Revealed By Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall offensive weapons in the National Football League in AJ Brown.
He's a dynamic playmaker in the passing game and has elevated the Eagles' offense over the last few years since coming over in the trade with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 season. Brown is a superstar but continues to find his name in surprising speculation.
For example, this week alone, Colin Cowherd said on his show "The Herd With Colin Cowherd" that he believes that a trade with the New England Patriots with Brown is "in play."
"Keep an eye on Philadelphia and A.J. Brown," Cowherd said. "In the last 20 games, no one has run the ball more than Philadelphia. The soul of the offense is Saquon Barkley, the o-line, and Jalen Hurts. But, one target, to me, to AJ Brown, is not about catches. He wasn't even targeted. Remember, New England needs a No. 1. Mike Vrabel has worked with AJ Brown. What they need is somebody who can come in and produce. I think AJ Brown to New England is in play. I think what's also very clear is since last year's bye week, nobody has thrown the ball less than the Philadelphia Eagles."
Dianna Russini weighs in on AJ Brown's Eagles future
That doesn't appear to be the case.
On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared a column with all of the information that she is hearing ahead of Week 2. Russini reported that teams did call about Brown in the offseason, but were shut down.
"While we’re talking about big-time receivers teams could sniff around before the trade deadline in early November, Philly’s A.J. Brown, who had a quiet Week 1, drew some interest months ago," Russini reported. "But teams poking around during the offseason were told by Eagles GM Howie Roseman flat-out: No dice. We’ll see if anything changes in the coming weeks as we again monitor Brown’s connection with Jalen Hurts."
Russini is one of the league's top insiders right now. With that being said, it's a safe bet that you can scroll past Brown trade noise for the time being.