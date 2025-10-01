Former Eagles WR Returning To NFC East With Cowboys
A former member of the Philadelphia Eagles has found a job with one of the team's biggest rivals.
Former Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell has been available in free agency after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in August. On Tuesday, Dallas re-signed him to the practice squad, though, as shared by The Dallas Morning News.
"There was some movement on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad Tuesday," The Dallas Morning News announced. "Linebacker Buddy Johnson, a local Kimball High School product, was signed off the Cowboys’ practice squad by the Indianapolis Colts. The former Texas A&M Aggie was selected by Pittsburgh in the 2021 NFL draft and spent time with San Francisco, Houston and Chicago before landing in Dallas in 2023.
"The Cowboys also brought back wide receiver Parris Campbell and added him to the practice squad Tuesday. He (was) released last month after the team reached an injury settlement with the veteran wideout. Campbell, 28, had originally signed with Dallas in March after spending the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles."
Campbell is someone who spent a few months with the Cowboys who clearly have a need at receiver right now with superstar pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb injured. He's currently dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered early in Week 3 action. He missed most of Week 3 and didn't play Week 4.
Eagles fans certainly are familiar with Campbell. He appeared in five games last year with the Eagles and had six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Campbell was someone who bounced around for Philadelphia last year and ended up winning a Super Bowl with the team. The Eagles already have faced off against the Cowboys once this season. They won't see Dallas again until Nov. 23rd. It's too early to know if the Eagles will face off against Campbell because the news is still new. But, one of the Eagles' biggest rivals are now reuniting with a former Philadelphia wide receiver on the practice squad.
