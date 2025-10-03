Eagles Announce Lane Johnson Update For Week 5
The Philadelphia Eagles some positive updates on Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia is preparing for its Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. There was some fear on Wednesday as it was announced that Dallas Goedert missed practice due to a knee issue. While this is the case, Goedert returned to the practice field on Thursday.
The Eagles released their Injury Report and the team shared that Goedert was a limited participant.
The Philadelphia Eagles are trending in the right direction
Goedert is someone who has obviously had injury concerns throughout the years. He already missed one game this season due to a knee injury. The Eagles' offense has been getting ripped apart all season to this point. Losing Goedert would obviously make things more difficult. But, the fact that he was able to return to the field on Thursday is at least a step in the right direction.
The Goedert news is great. But, It wasn't the only good news for the Eagles on Thursday and arguably wasn't even the best news for the team. Offensive lineman Lane Johnson was forced to exit Week 4 and then was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. While this is the case, he was a full participant on Thursday, per the team's Injury Report.
Philadelphia is undefeated and was able to get through the Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the offense looked completely different when Johnson exited in the second half. Fortunately, all signs are pointing towards a return Week 5 against the Broncos barring some sort of setback over the next few days.
For a few days after the Eagles took on the Buccaneers there was questions all over social media about Johnson's status. It doesn't seem as though Philadelphia fans need to worry heading into Week 5. The Eagles are the team to beat right now in football and that's going to continue into the Week 5 matchup.
Philadelphia enters the matchup with a 4-0 record. The Broncos are 2-2 on the season so far.
