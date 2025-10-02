Eagles Reunite With EDGE In Practice Squad Shakeup
The Philadelphia Eagles keep shaking up the practice squad seemingly every few days.
On Wednesday, the Eagles re-signed Antwuan Powell-Ryland to the practice squad while also opening Nakobe Dean's practice window. Powell-Ryland's spot on the practice squad didn't last for long, though. On Thursday, the Eagles announced that they are signing defensive end K.J. Henry and Jacob Sykes to the practice squad and releasing Powell-Ryland and cornerback Eli Ricks.
Ricks played in seven games for the Eagles last year and 16 games the year before in 2023. Henry is also a two-year NFL veteran. He played in 10 games, including three starts, with the Washington Commanders in 2023. In 2024, he played in two games with the Cincinnati Bengals and two games with the Dallas Cowboys. He had one sack and three tackles with Dallas last year. Henry actually joined the Eagles' practice squad last year as well in November. He signed a reserve/future contract in February but was waived in July. The Cleveland Browns claimed him. He spent some time in Cleveland, but was cut and joined their practice squad and then was released from the practice squad.
The Eagles made more moves
Now, he returns to the Eagles' practice squad as a depth piece for the edge. Philadelphia's edge has had some questions, especially with Ogbo Okoronkwo getting hurt last week. With the way the Eagles' practice squad has been, there will be plenty more moves coming. Henry has some experience, but there's no guarantee that he sticks around.
Philadelphia drafted Powell-Ryland in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after racking up 16 sacks last year for Virginia Tech in 12 games played. He's been someone who has been signed and released a handful of times already. It wouldn't be shocking to see that trend continue. But, other teams have a chance at him now. For example, Kenyon Green was signed and cut a handful of times and now is with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Eagles are 4-0 on the season so far heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field.