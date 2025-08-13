Eagles Announce Next Philly Legend; HOF Inductee
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday the next legendary induction into the Eagles Hall of Fame.
The Eagles took to social media and announced that three-time Pro Bowler Malcolm Jenkins will be getting the call to the hall.
"Super Bowl LII Champ. Three-time Pro Bowler. Welcome to the Eagles Hall of Fame, Malcolm Jenkins," the team announced.
Eagles legend Malcolm Jenkins speaks out after announcement
Jenkins took to social media to respond after the news was announced.
"I’m extremely humbled and grateful. I just want to say thank you to the Eagles organization and the Lurie family for the opportunity to represent this franchise," Jenkins said. "To my family, friends, teammates, and supporters I’m so grateful for all of the memories we share."
The Eagles made the news official as shared by team reporter Chris McPherson.
"The Eagles invited former Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins to the team's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday as a photographer to capture the on-field action, a hobby that he has started since retiring from the NFL in 2022," McPherson said. "Little did he know, however, that the camera would soon turn towards him. Following practice, Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie invited Jenkins into the NovaCare Complex to personally share an important announcement. Jenkins is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame Class of 2025, along with the late Bucko Kilroy. Jenkins and Kilroy will be inducted during the November 28 game against the Chicago Bears.
"Malcolm and Bucko are most deserving of our team's highest honor, having played integral roles on the 1948, 1949, and 2017 championship-winning teams," Lurie said. "Along with seven of his teammates, Bucko is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 1940s – an era in which he helped lead the franchise to back-to-back NFL Championships in 1948 and 1949..."
Jenkins spent six seasons with the Eagles from 2014 through 2019. Over that stretch, he earned all three of his career Pro Bowl nods and won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia. A legendary career gets its place in Philadelphia history now.
