Eagles Are Perfect Match For Ex-Lions LB
There are some intriguing players available if the Philadelphia Eagles want to add a little more depth before the playoffs get here.
Philadelphia really doesn't need to make any splashy additions. The Eagles already are one of the best teams in football and boast arguably the best defense in the league. While this is the case, you can never have enough capable pass-rushers.
Because of this, the Eagles should go after former veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander. He has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and most recently the Detroit Lions throughout his 10-year NFL career.
He has appeared in five games this season -- including two with the Lions -- but was waived by the team on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Lions waived (linebacker) Kwon Alexander today, per source," Schefter said. "They would like him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers."
Alexander is a former Pro Bowler who is just 30 years old. Adding him to the practice squad would be a great move for the Eagles if possible. Philadelphia has the best defense in the league, maybe they could get something out of Alexander as a role player.
He has 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in his first five games of the season. If the Eagles want to make a move, they should go out and get Alexander as fast as possible.