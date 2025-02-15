Eagles Are Prepared to Persevere As Copycat Season Kicks Off
PHILADELPHIA - With the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory parade in the rearview mirror, Monday, Feb. 17 will serve as the unofficial start to the NFL’s copycat season.
As the current kings of the mountain, Philadelphia is the top team others will try to emulate. That started less than 48 hours after the Eagles summarily dismissed the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, on the big stage of the Caesars Superdome.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was back in New Orleans and the worst kept secret in the Big Easy during Super Bowl week was confirmed when the Saints officially hired Moore to be their new head coach.
The other obvious path to trying to get a little of the Eagles’ mojo is to pick at the league’s most talented roster with all eyes being on the big four as the new league year is set to start on March 12.
First-team All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, emerging defensive tackle star Milton Williams, edge rusher Josh Sweat, and right guard Mekhi Becton are all pending free agents and could break the bank. It’s unlikely that GM Howie Roseman can keep them all, especially after they all performed at a high level in front of 127 million or so in Super Bowl LIX.
However, getting one or two pieces of a Super Bowl success story isn't going to turn also-ran status into championship pedigree.
The problem with most NFL teams is that they are copying the sizzle, not the steak.
The foundation of the Eagles is what is driving the success in Philadelphia, not the finished product.
Long-time Roseman right-hand man Jake Rosenberg recently explained the thought process of the Eagles on social media.
“If a club won't spend cash over cap-
“And it isn't proactive to sign good players earlier than later-
“And it isn't willing to be creative in structure to create cap space-
“And its draft results aren't freakishly good-
“The odds of competing for championships is very limited.”
That philosophy starts with one of the league's best owners Jeffrey Lurie, who understands to win at the highest level you have to take chances. Lurie also understands those risks will not always work, meaning the back end to that has to be the discipline and continuity with the man you've tasked to do the job..
"I've known for years [Howie is[ the best GM in football and he’s always thinking what could improve the team, 365 days a year. He’s not risk averse,” Lurie said. “He's aggressive.
“That's what I want.”
Breaking off a piece of the success of the Eagles without committing to the foundation of what built the Super Bowl champions may win you a news cycle but it’s not winning any Super Bowls.
Philadelphia understands what’s coming for them over the next few months and will persevere by doubling down on its process.