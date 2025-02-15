Eagles' O-Lineman Expresses Desire To Stay Inside
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps no Eagles player was more emotional after the team’s Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City than Mekhi Becton.
Philadelphia’s starting right guard was pictured sitting on the Superdome turf with son Mekhi Jr., in his lap while the green and white confetti was flying. Tears were in Becton’s eyes as the memories of adversity gave way to the pinnacle of his profession as a member of the best offensive line in the profession.
Moving forward, Becton is one of four high-profile free agents that might garner significant attention when the new league year opens on March 12.
Becton said he hasn’t been thinking about his future yet on Thursday's cleanout day but he understands the conversations are coming.
“Whenever my agent calls me,” Becton said. “Whenever the celebration goes down a little bit.”
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Becton arrived in Philadelphia and one of the most stable organizations in the NFL off four years with one of the most volatile in the New York Jets.
He wanted to be coached by Jeff Stoutland and quickly developed close relationships with his peers on the offensive line. He also significantly outperformed a one-year, $5.5 million contract that was drawn up with the idea he would be the team’s swing tackle behind Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.
Instead, a training camp ankle injury to Tyler Steen opened the door at right guard and Becton seized the role.
One of the complications to a potential return could be other teams wanting Becton to play tackle again, a position that is generally paid at a higher level than guard.
However, Becton intimated he’d rather stay inside after the success he had there this season.
“I think whatever” Becton said when asked by Philadelphia Eagles On SI if he now views himself as an OG. “If I can play guard, I’ll play guard. …It’s easier. Everything happens faster [on the outside].
If Becton is willing to make his 2024 transition permanent that would help the Eagles on the money front and his love of his teammates and position coach is also a trump card for Philadelphia.
MORE NFL: Eagles GM Struck By Beer Can At Victory Parade: 'I Bleed For This City'