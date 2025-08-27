Eagles Biggest Moves Of Summer Identified
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been messing around, by any means.
The reigning Super Bowl champions have been busy tinkering with the roster left and right and continued to do so over the last week or so. This is when the Eagles are at their best. Howie Roseman and the front office are aggressive and find value where some other teams may miss it. The Eagles zag when other teams zig. For example, the Eagles had four quarterbacks in the room ever since the NFL Draft. There seemingly was enough depth already there that no one saw a move for a quarterback coming. But, the Eagles zagged and acquired Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings to bolster the depth.
Did the Eagles do enough to add depth?
Another area that seemed set was the offensive line and yet the Eagles re-acquired offensive tackle Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. These two moves were called the biggest to end the summer for Philadelphia by ESPN's Tim McManus.
"Biggest move: The additions of tackle Fred Johnson and quarterback Sam Howell bolster depth at a couple of key areas," McManus said. "No. 2 QB Tanner McKee has earned the trust of the organization, but he suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand late in training camp. Rookie Kyle McCord isn't ready for NFL action quite yet, so the Eagles turned to Howell, who has 18 career starts under his belt. Johnson spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia before signing with the Jaguars earlier this offseason. With no one emerging at camp this summer, he can step right into the swing tackle role on game day."
He's right. Both of these moves were somewhat surprising, and yet they can have significant impacts on this team. Howell won't play unless injuries pop up. But, there's an argument that the quarterback room has more overall upside than it did at this point last year.
Johnson is familiar with Philadelphia after spending the last two years in town. He brings talent, a veteran presence, and famliarity. Two more good moves by Roesman.