Eagles Blockbuster Prediction Would Cut Ties With No. 32 Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft but will it stay that way?
The Eagles still could use some more depth on defense and Howie Roseman and the Eagles' front office has shown in the past that they aren't afraid to pull off a deal.
We are exactly three weeks away from the draft kicking off on April 24th. One thing that is pretty surprising is that as of writing each team currently has a first-round pick. The trade market hasn't heated up yet but that could happen as we approach the 24th.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released a mock draft on Wednesday and predicted that the Eagles will get in on the trade action and flip the No. 32 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 37 pick and No. 108 pick.
"The Eagles trade the No. 32 pick to the Raiders for the No. 37 pick and a fourth-rounder (No. 108), as Las Vegas scrambles to jump back into the first round to make sure it gets the best slot receiver in the draft," Feldman said. "The 6-1, 202-pound (Emeka Egbuka) had a breakthrough season in 2022, when he caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 TDs. After dealing with injuries in 2023, he put up similar numbers in 2024 in helping the Buckeyes win the national title.
"Ohio State coach Ryan Day told people during Egbuka’s freshman season that he was so football savvy that Day thought the young wideout was the player on the roster whom he could most see as a coach down the road. The former baseball player is excellent at tracking the ball and is extremely competitive. He ran a little faster than people thought, going 4.45 in the 40 at OSU’s pro day, where he jumped 38 inches. New Raiders OC Chip Kelly spent the 2024 season running the Buckeyes offense and knows just how good this guy is."
Now this is the type of move that would be great for Philadelphia. Landing someone like Egbuka would be nice, but dropping down just five picks and picking up an extra fourth-round pick would give the Eagles a chance to add two solid prospects instead of one.