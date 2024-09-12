Eagles Brandon Graham Could Leave Door Open To Returning After Vic Fangio's Comments
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio isn’t buying into Brandon Graham’s good-bye tour.
“Brandon is still a good player, and I've told him several times, he's not on any ceremonial last-year retirement parade," said the Eagles defensive coordinator. “He's going to play. He's still playing good.”
Graham, now 36 and in his 15th season, played 48 percent of the snaps in the season-opening, 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers. In last year’s season opener at New England, Graham played 21 snaps on his way to averaging 23 per game.
It felt like the Eagles were putting him out to pasture under DC’s Sean Desai the later in the year, Matt Patricia. Fangio isn’t going there. Not yet, anyway.
“At this age, it’s just cool that he trusts me enough to be able to say that, because older guys, you know, I’m going into it like last year, limited role, and whenever I come in I tried to be the knockout punch,” said Graham.
“It’s how you manage it in your mind because at the end of the day I still feel like I can play. But it’s about the future and I want to help the younger guys take the next step because when I’m gone I want to see them do good.”
His mindset may need adjusted, and if he has a big season, well, maybe Graham rethinks his retirement stance.
“Hey, I don’t wanna leave no money on the table,” Graham joked on Thursday. “If it’s still like that. You know what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna stay ready just in case, but at the end of the day, if no calls come in and the situation’s not right, it’s time.”
Graham returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal that will pay him $5 million. That would be a bargain if Graham can find the fountain of youth for the season.
What would it take to make him reconsider retirement? SI Eagles asked if what if he gets 10 sacks?
“Well, I’m saying like you’re saying, 10 sacks? If I get that I’d be like, heeeyyy!” he said laughing.
SI Eagles followed up with what about a lower number than 10, what then?
That’s when Graham did put a number on it.
“Let’s say five-plus,” he said then let loose with another of his big, contagious laughs. “Yeah, that’s a good one right there.”
More NFL: Eagles Isaiah Rodgers on Missing Opener: "It's Better Than Being On The Couch"