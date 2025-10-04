Eagles-Broncos: Countdown To Kickoff Preview With Final Score Prediction
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will try to win their 11th straight game, which would be a franchise record, when the Denver Broncos pay a visit on Sunday at 1 p.m. Here is my countdown to kickoff preview, with final score prediction.
5…PLAYERS
Jalen Hurts. The quarterback hasn’t thrown a regular-season interception since Nov. 10 of last year, which is his only pick in his previous 16 regular-season games. He’s also 18-0 in the last 18 games he has started and finished, counting the playoffs, and is the only QB in the NFL who hasn’t thrown a pick in the first four games of the season.
Landon Dickerson. The left guard is banged up, battling knee and back issues, and hasn’t been his three-time Pro Bowl self. He needs to play better if he is physically capable of doing so.
Cam Jurgens. The center is also banged up and coming off offseason back surgery. Like Dickerson, he needs to play better.
Kelee Ringo. The third-year, 23-year-old cornerback could be looking at his second straight start.
Patrick Surtain. The cornerback is the league’s reigning defensive player of the year and will likely shadow AJ. Brown, though, if DeVonta Smith starts to make plays, Surtain could rotate over to Smith.
Numbers, Matchups, And Final Score Prediction
4…NUMBERS
1: Wins the Broncos have had in Philadelphia, in seven tries, making them 1-6. They are 0-2 at Lincoln Financial Field.
3: Blocked kicks in the last two games for the Eagles, two field goals and one punt, with Jordan Davis and Sydney Brown scoring touchdowns on two of them.
9: Special teams tackles by Eagles backup tight end Kylen Granson, which is tied for the most in the league.
11: Touchdowns the Eagles have scored in the red zone on all 11 of their trips inside it, becoming just the second team since 2000 to be a perfect 11-for-11 through the fisrst four weeks, joining the 2021 49ers.
3…MATCHUPS
Quinyon Mitchell vs. Courtland Sutton. The Eagles’ reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week could draw the matchup against the big-bodied (6-4, 215) Sutton, who has three touchdowns.
A.J. Brown vs. Patrick Surtain. Not exactly the player Brown could “get right” against, but the receiver has to find a way to get open against one of the best cover corners in the game.
Eagles offensive line vs. Broncos pass rush. The Eagles’ offensive line hasn’t looked like the best in the league like it was the past several years. Injuries have taken their toll, but they have to find a way to get right against a Denver pass rush that collected a league-high 15 sacks, led by Nik Bonitto’s 4.5
2…FACTS
-Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell are the NFL’s only linebacker duo with at least 20 tackles, one interception each, and one forced fumble. Baun has 30 tackles, Campbell has 22.
-Jalen Hurts as nine total touchdowns – five passing, four rushing - which is third-most in league behind Lamar Jackson (11) and Josh Allen (10).
1…PREDICTION
The Eagles simply don’t lose. They are 20-1 in their last 21 games and until somebody beats them, it’s hard to pick against them, even though the Broncos will offer a good test.
Eagles 29, Broncos 24
Season record: 3-1
