Good News, Potentially Bad News For Eagles During Week 16 Practice

PHILADELPHIA – With snow still covering the practice fields at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles took a field trip day to Lincoln Financial Field for Wednesday’s Week 16 practice. Not all the players made the trek.

There was no sign of offensive linemen Lane Johnson or Landon Dickerson. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter wasn’t seen, either. Fred Johnson was there, but he stayed rooted on the home side’s bench while the players went through drills.

Jalen Hurts was there. A day earlier, the quarterback said he was fine after coming up with a slight limp against the Raiders on Sunday when his left leg appeared to bend under him at an awkward angle. He went through drills during the open portion of practice, and appeared to be moving well.

Running back Saquon Barkley was also at practice. He was listed on Tuesday’s estimated practice report as not practicing due to a stinger.

The team’s full practice report will be released later in the day on Wednesday, and Barkley and others could be listed as limited.

Fred Johnson Did Not Appear To Be Practicing

Eagles right tackle Fred Johnson did not appear to be participating in Wednesday's Week 16 practice at Lincoln Financial Field. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

As for Lane Johnson, a report from NFL Media on Sunday indicated he would return to practice this week as the Eagles prepare for another road trip, this one on Saturday when they visit Landover, Md., to meet the Washington Commanders.

A win there and they will capture their second straight NFC East title, becoming the first team to go back-to-back in the division since the Eagles did it 21 years ago. A loss would mean the Cowboys would have to lose to the Chargers on Sunday for them to wrap up the division, or wait until the following week when they travel to Buffalo to play the Bills.

Based on Wednesday’s practice, it looks like the Eagles will have to play the Commanders without Johnson, who would miss his fifth straight game due to a Lisfranc injury. The Eagles won for the first time since he went down by beating the Raiders, 31-0, on Sunday.

The status of his backup, Fred Johnson, appears up in the air after he popped up on the injury report last week after injuring an ankle during practice. It could just be a rest day for the reserve.

If there is more to the injury, then the backup to the backup is Matt Pryor, who took first-team reps at right tackle on Wednesday. Brett Toth lined up with the first team at left guard with Dickerson not available. Dickerson has been battling a calf injury and has missed at least one practice the past two weeks.

With the Eagles playing their fifth game on a short week, injuries could be taking their toll. It is the most games they will have played on a short week (six days or less between games) dating back to at least 2000, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

