Eagles-Browns Stock Market Report: RBs Pointed Up

It's not that often that the main event goes on before an undercard bout but that's exactly what happened in the Cleveland area this week as the joint practices in advance of Sunday's 21-20 Eagles' preseason win over the Browns served as the real work for the starters for both teams.

The live environment did prove worthwhile for a number of projected backups and roster hopefuls, however.

Here's who balled out for Philadelphia, along with a few underwhelming performances:

THE BULLS:

THE BOSTON SCOTT SHOW - The Eagles' RB3 was a workhorse on an impressive opening drive that went 14 plays for 76 yards and drained almost half of the first-quarter clock.

Scott touched it 11 times on the RPO-heavy march, converting a fourth down with an extra-effort run inside the red zone before capping things by going over the top for a 1-yard TD run.

Scott, who missed the preseason opener while returning from concussion protocol, is a luxury as a utilityman for Nick Sirianni.

THE 'GAMER" GARDNER MINSHEW RPO OFFENSE - Minshew hasn't had a great summer, but more than one observer has noted that he's the prototypical gamer and not the best practice player.

Minshew got the start for Jalen Hurts and his first two drives produced 14 points on a methodical 31 plays in which the veteran backup consistently made the right decisions on a host of RPOs against a Cleveland defense on its heels.

Minshew was 9-of-10 passing over that span for 79 yards in an impressive performance that was the definition of taking what the defense is giving you.

His third drive also went over 10 plays (12 to be exact) before bogging down on a failed fourth-down conversion at the Browns' 4-yard line in which Minshew got fooled by a zone look and threw what should have been a pick-six.

Overall, Minshew played the entire first half and finished 14-of-17 for 142 yards.

KENNY GAINWELL - In that same vein, Gainwell hasn't been spectacular in practices but flashed with an impressive burst as the backup to Scott, finishing with 11 carries for 46 yards and a 2-yard score.

The Eagles' backfield will be Miles Sanders as the lead back with Gainwell handling third-down and hurry-up work, as well as potential short-yardage situations where Hurts is the most important piece.

What today showed, however, is that Scott has taken the lead in the RB1 race if Sanders isn't available.

CAM JURGENS - It's hard not to get excited about the second-round rookie who is chopping it up against lesser competition.

It's both not fair to compare Jurgens to All-Pro Jason Kelce and unrealistic to not point out his athleticism and ability to get to the second level is Kelce-like.

THE SECOND-TEAM OFFENSIVE LINE: From left to right, it was Andre Dillard, Jack Anderson, Jurgens, Sua Opeta, and Jack Driscoll. In an O-Line deficient league that group would be good enough to start on at least four of five teams.

DEON CAIN - The rangy Cain was on the same page with Minshew, impressing with the back-shoulder game. If the Eagles move Jalen Reagor, Cain might be next in line for a roster spot.

JOSIAH SCOTT and JOSH JOBE - The defense didn't play well as a whole but Scott got validation for the 53 when he was rewarded as a pre-game captain, alongside Minshew and Shaun Bradley.

Scott, who has made the move from backup nickel corner to backup safety, did get banged up at one point but seemed to be fine.

Jobe, the undrafted rookie from Alabama, got the start opposite Zech McPhearson at outside CB and held up in coverage when the Browns were threatening to grab the lead before halftime.

DEVON ALLEN - The Eagles finally took the shrinkwrap off the Olympic hurdler, letting him run and it was spectacular.

Allen gave a simple head fake against a Cover-3 look and when the safety bit up, Allen left former Eagles CB Lavert Hill in the dust from there resulting in a 55-yard touchdown from Reid Sinnett, who simply couldn't overthrow Allen even if he tried.

The only thing better than the TD was the celebration from Allen, who broke out his hurdling form.

THE BEARS:

THE GEORGIA ROOKIES: There is nothing to be concerned about but Jordan Davis didn't dominate and when he doesn't Nakobe Dean's lack of size gets exposed.

THE OFF-BALL LINEBACKERS: It's pretty clear that the defensive tackles will be very important if Dean, Davion Taylor, or Bradley have to play major snaps. Also, T.J. Edwards is way more important to this defense than most fans realize.

KARY VINCENT, MAC MCCAIN, AND TAY GOWAN - At every turn this offseason it seemed like Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman would talk up the second-year cornerbacks. When James Bradberry arrived, it knocked all of them down a peg and now Jobe, along with the acquisition of Ugo Amadi, may force them all down to the practice squad.

SCHEMES - It may be nitpicking but this coaching staff is going to be relying on talent, not innovation. It's going to be RPOs on offense and a third-generation Vic Fangio scheme on defense but keep that quiet, it's top secret.

